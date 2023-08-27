EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,618,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CHE opened at $505.08 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $574.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $529.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.91.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

