EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $279.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.92.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,063. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

