EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.92.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $455,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,851.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $455,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,851.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.05.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

