EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 78 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 22.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $519.05 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $521.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $482.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.09. The stock has a market cap of $145.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

