EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $83,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,799,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,132,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Compass Point initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.16.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $8.29 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,458 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,175 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Further Reading

