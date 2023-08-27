EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 213.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,987,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,002,000 after buying an additional 2,035,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,519,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,657,000 after buying an additional 1,178,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $145.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

