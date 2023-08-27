EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of -199.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

