EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $173,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

