EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $190,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $89,627,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,168,000 after buying an additional 249,857 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,745,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $303.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.85 and its 200 day moving average is $297.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

