EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 56.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,495 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Paychex by 23.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 324,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Paychex by 11.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Paychex by 1,265.9% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 51,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $121.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.38. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $134.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

