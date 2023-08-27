Evolv Technologies’ (EVLV) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $8.60 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EVLV

Evolv Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Transactions at Evolv Technologies

Shares of EVLV stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Evolv Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $935.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $61,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $239,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $61,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $239,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Donohue sold 158,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $928,507.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,657 shares of company stock worth $2,184,071. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLV. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 506,556 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the second quarter worth $268,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 2,079.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 90,652 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.