Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

About Evonik Industries

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

