Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Up 55.5% in August

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,300 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the July 31st total of 504,300 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 608,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Exela Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ XELA opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $232.02.

Institutional Trading of Exela Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XELA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 89,255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,865,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 15,847,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 3,416,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 2,643,135 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $481,000.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

