Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Exelon stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $46.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

