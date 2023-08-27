Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 2.2% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU traded up $20.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $519.05. 2,457,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,376. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $521.82. The company has a market cap of $145.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.09.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $497.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.14.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

