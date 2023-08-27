Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for 1.3% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

MSCI Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSCI traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $531.15. The company had a trading volume of 189,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,002. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.34. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

