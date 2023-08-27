Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Buys 824 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,643. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Stories

