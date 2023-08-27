Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 83.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.93 and its 200-day moving average is $238.50.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Capital raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

