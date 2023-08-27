Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,890 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 1.1% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after buying an additional 90,190 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,352,000 after buying an additional 5,770,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,367,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,745,000 after acquiring an additional 893,910 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FI. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.48. 1,894,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,012. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

