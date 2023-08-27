FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FAT Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

FATBP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. 13,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,312. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. FAT Brands has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $19.25.

FAT Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.1719 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from FAT Brands’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

