Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV) Short Interest Up 466.7% in August

Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Feutune Light Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLFV remained flat at $10.68 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 70,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,027. Feutune Light Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Feutune Light Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Kim LLC grew its position in Feutune Light Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Feutune Light Acquisition by 586.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 580,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 495,661 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About Feutune Light Acquisition

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

