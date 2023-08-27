FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 2.3% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.10. The company had a trading volume of 86,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,219. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.56. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.