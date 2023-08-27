FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

BATS:IFRA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.40. 192,176 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

