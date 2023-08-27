FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCW) Short Interest Up 93.3% in August

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FG Merger

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FG Merger stock. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCW – Free Report) by 160.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in FG Merger were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FG Merger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGMCW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 37,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,652. FG Merger has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

FG Merger Company Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

