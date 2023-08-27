Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.06.

NYSE FIHL opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Fidelis Insurance has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,748,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,110,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,214,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

