FIL Ltd Cuts Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 115,345 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 1.54% of PVH worth $86,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PVH by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

