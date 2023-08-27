FIL Ltd Has $104.47 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,915 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $104,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,009,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,681,000 after purchasing an additional 404,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $219,236,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $212.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $166.93 and a 1-year high of $222.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.68 and a 200-day moving average of $224.58.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LH

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.