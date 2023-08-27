FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,490,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,311 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $110,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

