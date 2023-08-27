FIL Ltd Lowers Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,820,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010,556 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 2.05% of APi Group worth $108,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in APi Group by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 541.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in APi Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at $101,791,176.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,762,875 shares of company stock worth $76,456,918. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APG stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

