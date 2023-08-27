FIL Ltd Purchases 22,077 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,077 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 1.24% of Guidewire Software worth $83,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,799.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $140,908.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,714.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $937,981. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $86.79.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.