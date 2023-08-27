FIL Ltd Reduces Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 156,344 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of VMware worth $96,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in VMware by 101.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $162.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on VMware from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

