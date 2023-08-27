FIL Ltd Sells 321,120 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,120 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 1.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $100,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DAR stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $82.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,781.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,816,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,781.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

