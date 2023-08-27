FIL Ltd Sells 34,469 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,469 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.74% of A. O. Smith worth $77,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after buying an additional 225,462 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65,166 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $71,955,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,929,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,417,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 1.4 %

A. O. Smith stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

