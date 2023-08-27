FIL Ltd Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,558,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,442 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $91,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EWJ opened at $59.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

