Financial Analysis: Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) & Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF)

Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) and Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Gentera pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 90.2%. Chesswood Group pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.4%. Gentera pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesswood Group pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gentera is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Gentera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Chesswood Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentera N/A N/A N/A $1.95 0.63 Chesswood Group N/A N/A N/A $0.91 5.52

This table compares Gentera and Chesswood Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gentera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesswood Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gentera and Chesswood Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentera N/A N/A N/A Chesswood Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gentera and Chesswood Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentera 0 1 2 0 2.67 Chesswood Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Chesswood Group has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.20%. Given Chesswood Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chesswood Group is more favorable than Gentera.

Summary

Gentera beats Chesswood Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services. The company was formerly known as Financiera Compartamos, S.A. B. de C. V. Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada. It also provides home improvement and other consumer financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Chesswood Income Fund and changed its name to Chesswood Group Limited in January 2011. Chesswood Group Limited was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

