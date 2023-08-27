Financial Survey: scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) vs. Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) and Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for scPharmaceuticals and Pulmatrix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pulmatrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

scPharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $19.17, indicating a potential upside of 141.39%. Pulmatrix has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 309.84%. Given Pulmatrix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pulmatrix is more favorable than scPharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.84 million ($1.33) -5.97 Pulmatrix $6.07 million 1.47 -$18.84 million ($4.85) -0.50

This table compares scPharmaceuticals and Pulmatrix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pulmatrix has higher revenue and earnings than scPharmaceuticals. scPharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmatrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares scPharmaceuticals and Pulmatrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals N/A -73.77% -43.25% Pulmatrix -253.24% -60.14% -45.29%

Volatility and Risk

scPharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmatrix has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.7% of scPharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Pulmatrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of scPharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Pulmatrix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals beats Pulmatrix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure. Its product pipeline also includes scCeftriaxone, an antibiotic to treat infections caused by gram-positive and gram-negative organisms; and scCarbapenem program, an antibiotic for treating infections caused by gram-negative organisms. The company has a development agreement with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for development of single use SmartDose device. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Pulmatrix

(Get Free Report)

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications. It engages in developing PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor completed Phase 1b clinical trials for patients with stable moderate-severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; PUR1900 for the treatment of allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis in patients with asthma and cystic fibrosis; and PUR3100, an iSPERSE formulation of dihydroergotamine for the treatment of acute migraine. The company has a license agreement with RespiVert Ltd. for access to a portfolio of kinase inhibitor drug candidates; and a development and commercialization agreement with Cipla Technologies LLC for the development and commercialization of PUR1900. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.