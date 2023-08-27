FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FINW opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. FinWise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 million. Analysts predict that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FinWise Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director James N. Giordano purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $30,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 389,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $111,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 870.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 174,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

