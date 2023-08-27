First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FAF. Stephens upped their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.25.

First American Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FAF opened at $59.85 on Thursday. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

