First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 386 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $179.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,710,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,969. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $246.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.