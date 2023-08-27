First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 6,540 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Long Island Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 2.2% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.38. 1,786,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.69. The company has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.