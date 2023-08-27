First Long Island Investors LLC Trims Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.67.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,040. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

