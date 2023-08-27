First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stake Cut by Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,644,000 after acquiring an additional 285,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,113,000 after purchasing an additional 460,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,875,000 after purchasing an additional 399,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,607,000 after purchasing an additional 125,767 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 312,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,893. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average of $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2368 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

