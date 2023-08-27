First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the July 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.20. 69,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,764. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.91. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $48.36.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

