First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Down 32.5% in August

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the July 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of QQEW traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.29. The stock had a trading volume of 213,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,724. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a one year low of $79.73 and a one year high of $112.52.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.