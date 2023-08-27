First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Down 32.5% in August

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the July 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of QQEW traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.29. The stock had a trading volume of 213,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,724. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a one year low of $79.73 and a one year high of $112.52.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

