First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the July 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 422,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $45.89.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 123,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 39,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 484.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,137 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

