First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the July 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 422,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $45.89.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
Featured Stories
