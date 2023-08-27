Fmr LLC Buys 532,741 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 532,741 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.58% of Albemarle worth $668,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.5 %

ALB opened at $189.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.96 and its 200-day moving average is $216.00. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.20.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

