Fmr LLC Sells 1,963,273 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,590,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,963,273 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $635,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $90.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

