Fmr LLC Sells 849,406 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,917,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 849,406 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.81% of Simon Property Group worth $662,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 567.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 31,810.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,028,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,053 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $110.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

