Frontier Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.69 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $13.08 million and $1.69 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frontier

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

