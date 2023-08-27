Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Up 112.7% in August

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,600 shares, an increase of 112.7% from the July 31st total of 243,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,186.0 days.
Fuji Media Stock Performance
FJTNF remained flat at $11.27 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Fuji Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.
About Fuji Media
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fuji Media
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.