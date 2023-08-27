Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Up 112.7% in August

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,600 shares, an increase of 112.7% from the July 31st total of 243,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,186.0 days.

Fuji Media Stock Performance

FJTNF remained flat at $11.27 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Fuji Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

